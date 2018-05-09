Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defense Waives Jury for Quadruple-Murder Criminal Trial in Santa Barbara Court

Case against Nicolas Holzer, accused of slaying his parents and 2 sons in 2014, will be decided by Judge Brian Hill

Murder defendant and attorney in court.
Quadruple-murder defendant Nicolas Holzer, with his attorney, Christine Voss, appears in Santa Barbara Superior Court in 2016. Holzer on Wednesday waived his right to a jury trial, and the case will be decided by Judge Brian Hill. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | May 9, 2018 | 8:53 p.m.

With jury selection underway for a quadruple-murder case in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the defense decided Wednesday to waive the right to a jury trial.

The criminal case against Nicolas Holzer will instead be a court trial — decided by Judge Brian Hill. 

“In some situations it is in the client’s best interest to have a court trial and I believe this is one of those instances,” said Deputy Public Defender Christine Voss, who represents Holzer.

Holzer has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to four homicide charges for allegedly killing his parents, William Charles Holzer, 73, and Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, and his sons, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10.

He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2014, after allegedly calling 9-1-1 to report he had murdered his family.

Responding deputies discovered the four bodies with stab wounds at the family's home on the 600 block of Walnut Park Lane, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. The family dog also was found dead at the scene.

Retired prosecutor Ron Zonen, who is one of the attorneys handling the case for the District Attorney’s Office, said a court trial likely will reduce the length of the trial, since there will be no more jury selection and some rulings that are necessary for a jury are not necessary for a judge.

“It’s exactly the same as a jury trial except we don’t have a jury,” he said.

He noted that the trial will have two phases: the guilt phase, in which the judge decides whether Holzer committed the alleged crimes, and an insanity determination if Holzer is found guiilty.

Zonen said he and Voss had been discussing the possibility of waiving a jury for a few days.

Pre-trial motions in the trial will be heard on Monday, Zonen said.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 