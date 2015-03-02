Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 3:31 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defense Witnesses Testify in Ibarra Murder Trial

A judge denies additional motions to drop charges against the defendants, and a jail buddy of one of the men takes the stand

Ramon Maldonado listens as his attorney asks a question Monday during the trial for the death of Anthony Ibarra in March 2013. Maldonado is one of six men on trial in Santa Maria.
Ramon Maldonado listens as his attorney asks a question Monday during the trial for the death of Anthony Ibarra in March 2013. Maldonado is one of six men on trial in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 2, 2015 | 6:30 p.m.

Defense attorneys in the trial of multiple men charged with the gang-related torture-murder of Anthony Ibarra two years ago called witnesses Monday aimed at raising doubts about earlier testimony linking the defendants to the crime. 

Monday marked the official start of the defense case in the trial since the prosecutor rested her case on Friday afternoon, the end of the seventh week of testimony.

Ramon Maldonado, his dad, David Maldonado, Jason Castillo, Reyes Gonzales, Anthony Solis and Santos Sauceda are charged in connection with the death of the 28-year-old Ibarra in a house on West Donovan Road in March 2013. 

Ibarra’s body was found days later in a U-Haul truck parked in Orcutt. Authorities have said Ibarra owed drug debts to the gang.

On Monday, Jose Ramirez-Melgoza, a county jail inmate sentenced to state prison earlier this year for a felony crime involving a different case, said he met Robert Stan Sosa, a co-defendant in the Ibarra murder case who testified for the prosecution, while both were in protective custody. Sosa's deal calls for a 15-year sentence for his role in Ibarra's slaying.

Sosa reportedly told his jail buddy he was looking at taking a deal with prosecutors, Ramirez-Melgoza testified.

"His view was that he had to say certain things in order for him to even receive that deal that he wanted to be on the table," Ramirez-Melgoza said. "He had to say whatever it is that the DA said, and he also did mention that if he didn't say those certain things at trial, that deal would be taken off table."

But Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen asked whether Sosa had related to his jail buddy that the entire meeting between Sosa, her and police had been recorded.

The witness also couldn’t identify who else might have heard the conversation between Sosa and him, although it took place in a big room late at night.

In his criminal case Ramirez-Melgoza was represented by David Bixby, who is the defense attorney in this case for David Maldonado.

Ramirez-Melgoza also said he only mentioned the conversation with Sosa from last summer once his own case was resolved.

“I thought it would be wise,” Ramirez-Melgoza said of the reason he waited.

Throughout the trial, defense attorneys have suggested someone other than their clients killed Ibarra.

Another witness testified about an encounter with Angel Escobar, a resident of the home where the brutal attack took place. 

Luna Foster said on the night of attack she walked with Escobar from the neighborhood near Donovan Road and Blosser Road to buy cigarettes at a convenience store at the corner of Broadway and Bunny Avenue.

En route, Escobar veered off and went elsewhere, giving her cash to buy cigarettes, Foster said. Before leaving, Escobar allegedly told the woman to say he had gone to the store with her.

“The last time I saw him is when we parted ways,” she said.

She said he only told this to a defense investigator recently, and wasn’t clear if she returned a police detective’s call or left a message.

“I have a bad memory,” she said under questioning from the prosecutor. “Things I can remember, I remember.”

Before the witnesses began testifying, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown denied motions to drop charges against the remaining defendants. On Friday he denied the motion to acquit the lead defendant, Ramon Maldonado.

Defense attorneys argued individually for acquittal, but Brown only agreed to drop a special circumstance of torture for David Maldonado, with the consent of the prosecutor. 

In his opening statement delivered Monday after deferring it weeks ago, Bixby told the jury that several people remained at the house after his client, David Maldonado, left March 17, 2013.

"What transpired after that time, Mr. Maldonado would have no idea," Bixby said, adding that while evidence shows a screwdriver caused the fatal injury who did it was when it was done is not known.

"That still remains a mystery as to this day," Bixby said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 