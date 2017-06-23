Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:06 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Fire Safety Inspections Target Defensible Space

By Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department | June 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) has started conducting defensible space inspections. A minimum of 100 feet of defensible space is required around your home in Santa Barbara County.

Engine companies will perform inspections and provide homeowners with educational material on how to comply.

This year, new state rules require firefighters to also collect information pertaining to the structure itself including water systems, access, addressing, fire resistance, and surrounding slope.

This information will become part of a statewide database of all structures in the State Responsibility Area (SRA) and will be used for Pre-Plans, the Defensible Space Program, and for post-fire damage assessments.

With the year-round threat of wildfire, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara County. Non-compliant homeowners are subject to be cited.

Defensible space is the area around a structure free of flammable plants and objects that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely in order to help protect a home during a wildfire, the SBCFD said.

This space is wide enough to prevent direct flame impingement and reduce the amount of radiant heat reaching the structure. The defensible space for each structure varies and depends on the type of vegetation and topography.

Maintaining this defensible space is critical. The Ready! Set! Go! Program was launched in May 2009 as a new approach to educating Southern California residents about the now year-round threat of wildfire.

This public education program seeks to gain active public involvement in reducing life and property loss caused by wildfires.

The program is presented in three steps:

» Ready! Prepare yourself, your family and your property.

» Set! Monitor fire weather/activity and prepare to evacuate.

» Go! Leave early when directed to by public safety officials.

Maintaining defensible space is critical in stopping a wildfire from destroying your home. Defensible space is part of every homeowner’s responsibility.

To learn more about Ready! Set! Go!, visit www.sbcfire.com.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
