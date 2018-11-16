Defensive Breakdowns Cost Santa Barbara Girls in Loss to Pacifica at Gold Coast Classic

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High got outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter and lost to Pacifica, 72-48, on Friday at the Gold Coast Classic girls basketball tournament at San Marcos.

It was the second straight loss in the tournament for the Dons. They close out the tourney against Buena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Maddie Miller led Santa Barbara in scoring with 14 points on 7 of 12 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Athena Saragoza made three three-pointers and finished with 12 points and Briana Trujillo came off the bench and tallied 11 points. Maya Banks grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Dons struggled at the defensive end.

“We gave up 11 threes and 14 layups, so 61 of their points were from shots we try not to allow,” said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher.

In other action, Santa Ynez got 19 points from Malia Loos and 12 from Lita Wright in a 51-41 win over Centennial Bakersfield.

Today’s final day of the tournament will be played at San Marcos. Here is the schedule of games:

10:30 a.m. — San Marcos vs. Centennial

12 p.m. — Santa Clara vs. Birmingham

1:30 p.m. Santa Ynez vs. Rio Mesa

3 p.m. — Cabrillo vs. Oxnard

4:30 p.m. —Pacifica vs. Foothill Tech

6 p.m. — Ventura vs. Simi Valley

7:30 p.m. — Santa Barbara vs. Buena