Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Dehydrated Hiker Rescued on Montecito Trail

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 31, 2013 | 6:26 p.m.

Emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon to a hiker in distress in the Montecito foothills.

Montecito firefighters, Santa Barbara County sheriff's Search & Rescue Team members and paramedics were called in about 1 p.m. to assist a woman in her 60s who had become dehydrated and overheated on the McMenemy Trail, Montecito fire Capt. Dave Andreas said.

The woman was located about a mile and a half from the trailhead, on the Saddle Rock Spur, Andreas said.

He said crews used a Stokes basket to carry the woman back to the trailhead, where she was transferred to an AMR ambulance for the trip to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for follow-up treatment.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s in many foothill locations, and Andreas blamed the incident on "the heat of the day."

"It's easy for someone to get dehydrated and heat exhausted," he said. "Even the most healthy people can get in trouble (with the heat) right now."

Officials are urging people heading out onto the front country and back country trails to take plenty of water, and be sure to bring a cell phone, and preferably travel with a companion.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 