Dehydrated Hiker Rescued on Montecito Trail

Emergency crews responded Saturday afternoon to a hiker in distress in the Montecito foothills.

Montecito firefighters, Santa Barbara County sheriff's Search & Rescue Team members and paramedics were called in about 1 p.m. to assist a woman in her 60s who had become dehydrated and overheated on the McMenemy Trail, Montecito fire Capt. Dave Andreas said.

The woman was located about a mile and a half from the trailhead, on the Saddle Rock Spur, Andreas said.

He said crews used a Stokes basket to carry the woman back to the trailhead, where she was transferred to an AMR ambulance for the trip to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for follow-up treatment.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s in many foothill locations, and Andreas blamed the incident on "the heat of the day."

"It's easy for someone to get dehydrated and heat exhausted," he said. "Even the most healthy people can get in trouble (with the heat) right now."

Officials are urging people heading out onto the front country and back country trails to take plenty of water, and be sure to bring a cell phone, and preferably travel with a companion.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.