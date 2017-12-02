Dejon Jackson’s Double-Double Not Enough in Loss to Hartnell

College Basketball

Dejon Jackson registered his third double-double of the season on Saturday but it wasn’t enough as SBCC fell to Hartnell 67-56 in the consolation final of the Monterey Bay Classic men’s basketball tournament.

Jackson scored 20 points on 9-11 shooting, hauled in 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to pace the Vaqueros (1-8). Francisco Gutierrez had 10 points and Donald Grant added seven points and 11 boards.

Spencer Conrad led the Panthers (5-1) with 18 points.

Santa Barbara outrebounded the Panthers 44-28 but had a tough shooting game. Hartnell won the field-goal battle, 46.4 to 37 percent, and made 5-12 from 3-point range compared to 6-26 for the Vaqueros.

SBCC committed 17 turnovers, leading to 20 Panther points. Hartnell had just three turnovers.

The Vaqueros led 27-26 at halftime, despite being outshot 43.5 to 26.7 percent.

The Vaqueros will host the 45th annual SBCC Classic on Dec. 7-9. Santa Barbara will open against Columbia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Other first-round games are Oxnard vs. Bakersfield at 2 p.m.; Miramar vs. L.A. Valley at 4 p.m. and Grossmont vs. College of the Desert at 8 p.m.