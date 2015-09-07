Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:16 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
deKor & Co. Brings Eclectic, Electrifying Mix of Home Furnishing to Heart of Ojai

Co-owners Isabelle Dahlin and Rachel Marlowe also feature a range of beauty brands and delicious tea blends and brews

Ojai’s deKor & Co. features an array of vintage furniture, rugs, lighting fixtures, unusual and hard-to-find beauty products and some of the best tea brews in town.
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 7, 2015 | 12:00 p.m.

A new store located just off of Ojai Avenue is a must stop for anyone looking to bring Ojai’s eclectic, relaxed and undeniably cool look into their home.

It’s also a stop for anyone wanting a great cup of tea or a makeover of a more personal nature.

The brainchild of co-owners Isabelle Dahlin and Rachel Marlowe, deKor & Co. is located at 105 Montgomery St. in a large and open converted space with an industrial feel.

deKor’s array of items to buy ranges from vintage furniture, rugs and lighting fixtures to unusual and hard-to-find beauty products.

“deKor is the only West Coast carrier of the beauty brand FACE Stockholm,” Marlowe explained.

A tea bar in one corner of deKor offers all kinds of unusual Art of Tea blends created by master Ayurvedic tea blender Steve Schwartz, who has created teas for well-known brands such as Vera Wang and The Beverly Hills Hotel. DeKor carries a tea that Schwartz created especially for the store, called the Ojai Tea.

If tea is not a draw, then certainly the artisanal, raw chocolates made by friends of Marlowe’s in Nantucket or the vegan snacks made by Silver Lake-based Moon Juice will be.

deKor & Co. is located at 105 Montgomery St., just off Ojai Avenue. Click to view larger
deKor & Co. is located at 105 Montgomery St., just off Ojai Avenue. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)

Dahlin originally moved to the States from Stockholm, Sweden, to attend the Otis College of Art and Design and The New School at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She assisted leading interior designer David Phoenix in Los Angeles before branching out on her own and opening the first deKor, located in Los Angeles’ Echo Park neighborhood in 2011.

Marlowe has a background in publishing and, according to deKor’s website, “has been writing about beauty, wellness and travel for over 15 years — starting at Tatler magazine in London before moving to NYC to join W Magazine as a beauty editor. She is co-author of the Vogue Beauty Book (UK), the former editorial director of Tablethotels.com, and a West Coast contributor to Vogue, Vogue.com, Well+Good and Cherry Bombe magazine.”

She now splits her time between Ojai and Santa Monica.

“We wanted deKor to have something for everyone,” Marlowe said. “There are items like a $5,000 vintage kilim rug, but also small things like a pair of earrings, lipstick ... or a delicious cup of tea.”

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk@NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A new take on a cylindrical light fixture. Click to view larger
A new take on a cylindrical light fixture. (Hilary Doubleday / Noozhawk photo)
