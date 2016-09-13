Delaney Mayfield, Ciana Smiley Power Cate to Season-Opening Sweep

Girls Volleyball

Delaney Mayfield delivered 11 kills and Ciana Smiley served 10 aces on a 13-point run in the third set, leading Cate to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over Villanova on Tuesday.

The match was the season and Tri-Valley League opener for the Rams, who just returned from a week of school outings, said coach Greg Novak.

Mayfield had 11 kills off 15 attempts with only one error. Smiley and Katie Browne each added 3 kills.

Cate was down 18-11 in the third set when Smiley went off at the service line. She brought the Rams back to a 24-19 lead.

Cate is back in action Thursday against Nordhoff and hosts its four-team Mesa Mixer on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.