Delaney Mayfield Leads Cate in Sweep of Villanova Prep

Cate's Delaney Mayfield had a career day, notching 16 kills on a .556 hitting percentage to lead the Rams over rival Villanova Prep Thursday afternoon, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18.
Middles Katie Browne and Ciana Smiley played strong as well, earning 4 kills each.
"It’s great that we are setting the middles more," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "We set the middles 18 times in three sets which shows we are passing in system."
Cate's Kenzie Davidson added 5 kills on a .500 hitting percentage.
With the victory, the Rams improved to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in league play. Cate travels to Nordhoff Tuesday for their next match.
