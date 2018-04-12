Delays Likely During Gibraltar Road Repairwork

Santa Barbara city streets operations crews will make needed repairs to Gibraltar Road north of El Cielito Road to the Santa Barbara city limits for about four weeks, starting April 16, weather dependent.

Repairs will be made to storm drains, berms, and slopes in preparation for paving the roadway.

Drivers and bicyclists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the construction area. An alternate route is advised, if possible.

Bicyclists are urged to use an alternate route due to the rough road conditions — including steel plates — expected during the construction period.

Working hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This work is made possible by Measure C.

— Rachel Pegg for city of Santa Barbara.