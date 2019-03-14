Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown Jazz Orchestra Bring Old-School Riff/Blues to Jazz at the Lobero

Jazz at the Lobero will present Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra on Friday, April 5, to open the Spring Jazz Series. Marsalis is one of the top trombonists, composers and producers in jazz today.

In January 2011, he and the Marsalis family (father Ellis and brothers Branford, Wynton and Jason) earned the nation’s highest jazz honor — a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award.

Marsalis has toured internationally with five renowned bandleaders and has long been involved as an educator, including his role as director of the Uptown Jazz Orchestra (UJO).

Formed in 2008 to bring the traditional riff and blues sounds to students in the New Orleans area, and anchored by Dirty Dozen Brass Band founder Roger Lewis on baritone sax, UJO sings and swings with confidence and soul — all night long.

Performing blues and standards that combine riff-playing, spontaneous arrangements and the New Orleans second line groove, the UJO keeps the old school jazz traditions alive.

UJO members range in experience from young students attending New Orleans area universities and the prestigious New Orleans Center for Creative Arts to respected music industry veterans.

UJO boasts guest appearances by such instrumentalists as Herlin Riley, Davell Crawford, Branford and Ellis Marsalis, as well as surprise visits by dancers, singers and grand marshals during any given set.

Tickets for Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $49; section B, $39. A limited number of VIP tickets available for $105. Prices subject to facility fees. VIP tickets include premier seating, pre-performance reception and listing in event program.

A limited number of Jazz at the Lobero Series Tickets are available at Lobero.org or by calling the box office 805-963-0761. Series tickets are available for VIP $315 / Section A $123 / Section B $99.VIP ticket buyers attend pre-show receptions before each concert with complimentary appetizers and bar.

All subscribers enjoy priority seating, 20 percent savings on single-ticket prices, and advance notice for upcoming jazz shows. To learn more, call the box office, 805-963-0761.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, including those offered outside the series. This core group of donors supports efforts to create future jazz audiences and fans through educational outreach programs.

Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.org/Jazz and become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.org/Donate.

Upcoming programs from the Lobero Brubeck Circle include: An Evening with Derek Douget, 8 p.m. Friday, March 15. New Orleans’ Douget is a member of the Ellis Marsalis Quartet and director of the Heritage School of Music. For more, visit https://www.lobero.org/events/derek-douget-2019/.

The Tierney Sutton Band, Screen Play, 8 p.m. Monday, April 29. After 20-plus years, eight Grammy nominations and countless performances in some of the world's finest venues, the Tierney Sutton Band has set its sights on the panorama of film music with ScreenPlay.

The arrangements and Sutton’s readings of the songs subtly illuminate and revolutionize each classic, as well as introduce a few lesser-known gems. Visit https://www.lobero.org/events/jazz-tierney-sutton/. Part of Jazz at the Lobero series.

Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band, 8 p.m. Friday, May 10. Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. He fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, and his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. Visit https://www.lobero.org/events/jazz-eddie-palmieri/. Part of Jazz at the Lobero series.

Additional sponsorship for Jazz at the Lobero Spring 2019 Series provided by Fess Parker Family.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.