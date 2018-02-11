Delight Vames, of Santa Barbara, 1921-2018

Posted on February 11, 2018 | 12:01 a.m.

Source: Maria Pahos-Benson

Delight (Dee) Vames was born March 14, 1921, in Newcastle, Penn., to Mary and Theoharris Pahos, the third of their five children. The family moved to Chicago, Ill., before the Second World War.

Dee graduated from Senn High School and studied at the Chicago Art Institute. After the war, Dee met and married Leo Vames and they had two children, Sandra and Tom.

They joined other family members in moving to the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles where Dee worked at the Boy Scouts of America and at Max Factor.

Years later, she retired to Santa Barbara where she lived until her death on Jan. 31, 2018.

Dee was a member of the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Women’s Philoptochos Society within the parish. She was preceded in death by her husband Leo and daughter Sandra, her brother Nicholas Pahos and sister Claire Prodromos.

She is survived by her son Tom Vames, her brother Michael Pahos (Vivian), and sister Georgia Tripsas (Trifon) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Trisagion service is at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara. Interment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito.

Donations can be made to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church General Fund in Delight Vames' name.

— Maria Pahos-Benson.