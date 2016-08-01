Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Posted on August 1, 2016 | 1:19 p.m.

Delores Ann Martini of Santa Maria, 1963-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Delores Ann Martini

Delores Ann Martini, 52, of Santa Maria passed away July 21, 2016.

Delores was born Oct. 7, 1963, in Bristol, Penn., where she was raised.

Delores is survived by her spouse of 30 years as well as two sisters, Maryann Andresen and Deborah Jewell, and her little four-legged man, Max.

Delores loved traveling, golf, biking and hiking. She also loved her work helping people with their finances.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Santa Maria Cemetery, the new section on the south side of Battles.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 