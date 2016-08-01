Delores Ann Martini of Santa Maria, 1963-2016

Posted on August 1, 2016 | 1:19 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory & Memory Gardens

Delores Ann Martini, 52, of Santa Maria passed away July 21, 2016.

Delores was born Oct. 7, 1963, in Bristol, Penn., where she was raised.

Delores is survived by her spouse of 30 years as well as two sisters, Maryann Andresen and Deborah Jewell, and her little four-legged man, Max.

Delores loved traveling, golf, biking and hiking. She also loved her work helping people with their finances.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Santa Maria Cemetery, the new section on the south side of Battles.

