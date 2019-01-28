Pixel Tracker

Delta Airlines Announces Return to Serving Santa Barbara Airport

Carrier will offer 3 daily flight to Salt Lake City beginning in August

Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, speaks Monday at a press conference at the Santa Barbara Airport. Click to view larger
Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, speaks Monday at a press conference announcing that Delta Airlines will offer service — three flights daily — between Santa Barbara and Salt Lake City beginning in August. (Santa Barbara Airport photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 28, 2019 | 6:09 p.m.

Delta Air Lines announced Monday that it will offer three daily nonstop flights between Santa Barbara and Salt Lake City beginning August.

Flights from Salt Lake City International Airport to Santa Barbara Airport are scheduled to begin Aug. 12. Service from Santa Barbara to Salt Lake City is to start the next day.

The route will be flown with 76-seat Embraer E-175 aircraft that have a three-class cabin, including first class and premium class, which provides extra legroom, a dedicated overhead bin space for an item and early boarding.

Year-round flights will offer free entertainment, as well as free messaging, access to Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks and beverages, the Georgia-based airline said in a news release.

Years ago, Delta offered service between Santa Barbara and Salt Lake City — one of its regional hubs — but the service was dropped.

“With a growing population of nearly half a million people throughout Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara Airport is one of the largest unserved West Coast markets in Delta’s network,” Scott Santoro, Delta’s vice president – Los Angeles and Sales-West, said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity as Delta continues expanding in the west and complements Delta’s investment in the Los Angeles Basin.” 

Santa Barbara Airport officials held a press conference to announce the new service in front of the Santa Barbara Airport’s main terminal Monday.

City officials, including Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo, City Administrator Paul Casey, and Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, were in attendance.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Delta Air Lines to Santa Barbara,” Murillo said in a statement. “Our residents have long had Salt Lake City at the very top of the wish list for new direct service."

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

