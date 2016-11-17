Delta Defense Too Much for SBCC

College Basketball

San Joaquin Delta built a 37-21 halftime lead on Thursday on the way to a 76-56 women's basketball victory over SBCC in the first round of the Saddleback Lady Gaucho Classic in Mission Viejo.

Delta won the shooting battle 35.6 to 27.5 percent and took advantage of 38 Vaquero turnovers that led to 36 points.

Destinee King led the Vaqueros (2-3) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Stella Dulay had 14 points, thanks to 11-12 free-throw shooting, and Alyssa Cosio added 11.

Mia Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-1), who attempted 50 more field goals (90 to 40) and made 21 more (32 to 11).

“Their press was very hot and we just couldn’t score, even when we broke it,” said coach Sandrine Krul.

The Vaqueros will take on San Diego Mesa on Friday in a consolation semifinal at 3 p.m.