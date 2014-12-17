Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Delta High School Students Celebrate Christmas Spirit During Old Town Orcutt Parade

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | December 17, 2014 | 11:53 a.m.

Delta High School students helped others celebrate the Christmas spirit during the 53rd annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The students volunteered for the Lions Club to ensure the town tradition lived on. Then, they joined the parade with a banner and rewarded the crowd with waves, smiles and plenty of Delta school pride.

“It made me proud to represent my school," Alexis Brito said. “The parade was really nice and there was a lot of little kids watching."

Maribel Castro agreed.

“Seeing everybody smiling and having a good time made me really happy," Castro said. “I’m proud to be a Delta Dragon and I want to keep volunteering even after I graduate."

The Lions Club Parade Committee told students they were very grateful and appreciative for Delta’s continued support.

“We couldn’t put on the parade without them," committee members said.

The students and staff also collected $205 for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, according to Delta science teacher Sonia Galvez.

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

