Delta High School Students Explore Cosmetology Careers During Trip to Paul Mitchell School

Nearly 40 Delta High School students learned what it takes to be a successful cosmetologist during a recent trip to the Paul Mitchell School in Santa Barbara.

The students, who were also treated to a complimentary hair styling, spent the day exploring the campus and speaking with beauty students, admission and financial aid staff.

Student Cynthia Ceja discovered salon students must be friendly and organized, get along well with others and provide good customer service.

Yulisa Camacho and Ana Hernandez said the trip inspired them to pursue careers in cosmetology.

DHS Career Center Technician Jamie Ellis and Science Teacher Sonia Galvez described the visit as an “awesome experience”.

“We are proud to be the first school in the district to establish a relationship with a world-renowned company," Ellis said. “We look forward to developing our partnership while broadening opportunities for our students.’’

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.