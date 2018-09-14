Friday, September 14 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Delta II Rocket Targets Early Saturday Departure from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Low clouds could limit visibility of the historic launch, a finale marking the end of the manufacturing line

Delta II rocket Click to view larger
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden stands on a hill near Space Launch Complex-2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, the site of Saturday’s scheduled launch of the final Delta II rocket. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 14, 2018 | 8:52 p.m.

The final Delta II rocket and its NASA payload remain on track for departure early Saturday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base, but those hoping to see the program’s historic finale might have to settle for simply hearing it.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance booster from Space Launch Complex-2 is planned for 5:46 a.m., the start of what officials say is a 40-minute window.

Weather troubles such as winds that can interrupt launch plans were not expected for Saturday morning.

“The big question we always get asked is, ‘Will we be able to see the launch?’ Unfortunately, if you live here at Vandenberg, you know the marine layer likes to hug the coast, and we are forecasting some low clouds with patchy fog, which would reduce visibility 2 to 3 miles,” said 1st Lt. Daniel Smith, launch weather officer with the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg.

Hundreds of people, including retirees who worked for the Delta II manufacturers through the years, were invited to return to Vandenberg to see the last launch.

Delta II uses a launch site west of the Vandenberg airfield. SLC-2 stands out since it's painted blue.

Off-base viewing sites include Harris Grade Road and Vandenberg Village, but inland locations might offer better vantage points because of the marine layer.

The rocket will carry a NASA Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite, ICESat-2, to collect measurements of the Earth’s surface using a laser.

This will be the 45th Delta II rocket launch from Vandenberg and the 155th Delta II, including missions from both coasts.

“I’m a little bit melancholy about this,” said Tim Dunn, NASA launch director. “Delta II holds a really special place in so many folks in the launch industry hearts.”

The rocket will sail into the history books because satellite builders stopped requiring the Delta II class of rocket, leading to the end of the manufacturing line.  

“We have an amazing rocket. We have an amazing team,” Dunn said. 

The rocket also carries 200 stars signed by the hundreds of people who worked on the programs, according to ULA’s Scott Messer. 

He noted that the Delta II has carried an assortment of NASA science missions and weather satellites along with Global Positioning System satellites for space-based navigation now accessible from smartphones. 

“If you think about that, the Delta II vehicle has touched the life of probably every single person in America in the technology that it has enabled over its 30 years,” Messer said. “So it’s been a very, very prominent part of space history and a very important part of probably everyone’s life in America.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 