Local News

Delta II Rocket Provides Launch Finale at Vandenberg AFB with NASA Mission

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 15, 2018 | 5:56 a.m.

A Delta II rocket blasted into the history books while carrying a NASA newest Earth-observation satellite into space at Vandenberg Air Force Base early Saturday morning.

The United Launch Alliance booster, standing some 128 feet tall, lifted off at 6:02 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-2 with a deep rumble heard from Santa Maria as the marine layer spoiled views of the flight.

Liftoff occurred slightly later than iniitially planned to give the team time to assess a questionable temperature reading involving the rocket’s second stage. Earlier, the team encountered delays in retracting the mobile service tower from its place sheltering the rocket.

The Delta rocket carried NASA’s Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2, or ICESat-2, for a $1 billion mission to measure the thickness of Earth’s polar ice sheets. 

"I'm a little bit sad. I'm thrilled with mission success in that we were able to close the chapter on Delta II with a huge success of an incredibly important science payload," said Tim Dunn, NASA launch manager. "ICESat-2 is going to do cutting-edge, scientific data gathering.

"The precision measurements it's going to make from space are just going to be incredible so to be able to say we launched this very important science mission on the final flight of the industry workhorse is just a huge accomplishment for the entire team," Dunn added.

Satellite separation occured approximately an hour after the Delta II rocket’s departure. A short time later, the rocket began releasing small satellites, or CubeSats, built by college students including those from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

NASA officials said the satellite’s primary instrument will pulse its laser at Earth 10,000 times a second and precisely measure the time it takes the beams to bounce off the ground and return to ICESat-2 to determine the elevation below.

This was the 155th Delta II rocket to launch from California and Florida with 45 of those flying from Vandenberg for an assortment of NASA, international, commercial and government missions.

After the satellite’s separation, ULA’s Tory Bruno announced that an unpurchased Delta II rocket will join the “rocket garden” display at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral Florida. 

“The Delta II rocket has been a venerable workhorse for NASA and civilian scientists, the U.S. military, and commercial clients throughout its almost 30 years of service,” said Bruno, ULA president and CEO.  “This program comes to a close with the final launch of NASA’s ICESat-2, but its legacy will continue and the Visitor Complex will help us keep the story of the success of this much-revered rocket in the hearts and minds of the public.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at

