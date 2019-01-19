Pixel Tracker

After Weeks of Delays, Delta IV Heavy Rocket Blasts Off from Vandenberg AFB

Delta IV Heavy rocket

With a clear view from the Santa Ynez Airport, the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket soars away from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday morning. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Delta IV Heavy rocket

The Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club in Montecito provided a great view of the rocket’s contrail. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 19, 2019 | 11:16 a.m.

A Delta IV Heavy rocket lumbered away from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday morning after lingering weeks longer than planned.

Liftoff of United Launch Alliance's behemoth booster occurred at 11:10 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 6, the former facility for the West Coast space shuttle program cancelled before any blastoffs occurred.

Officials only confirmed the rocket’s nosecone had been jettisoned successfully, but remained mum about whether the spacecraft separated as planned.

That’s because the rocket carried clandestine cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office, the nation’s spy satellite agency. 

This mission, dubbed NROL-71, once aimed for departure Dec. 7 but encountered delays due to technical troubles and unfavorable weather along with the holidays.

The longest delay stemmed from a pesky hydrogen leak that provided difficult to find and fix.

During Saturday’s countdown, the team tackled three last-minutes concerns, but mission managers agreed to proceed after delaying launch 5 minutes.

