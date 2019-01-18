Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 18 , 2019, 6:15 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Gets OK for Saturday Launch Attempt at Vandenberg AFB

United Launch Alliance booster set to carry National Reconnaissance Office payload

Delta IV Heavy rocket Click to view larger
A Delta IV Heavy rocket sits in its mobile service tower at Space Launch Complex-6 on south Vandenberg Air Force Base. The next liftoff attempt will occur at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, United Launch Alliance representatives said. (United Launch Alliance photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:31 p.m. | January 18, 2019 | 3:23 p.m.

A Delta IV Heavy rocket received the green light to begin counting down for a Saturday morning launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff of the massive booster built by United Launch Alliance is planned for 11:05 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base. The launch window remains top secret but is expected to last less than an hour. 

“The Launch Readiness Review at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California today culminated with officials giving a unanimous 'go' for liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket on the NROL-71 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office on Saturday,” ULA representatives said Friday.

“The LRR, led by Lou Mangieri, ULA’s NROL-71 launch director, assessed all aspects of mission readiness, discussed the status of pre-flight processing work, heard technical overviews of the countdown and flight, and previewed the weather forecast.”

Weather has improved slightly from forecasts provided earlier in the week, with just a 30-percent likelihood conditions will prevent blastoff, ULA representatives said.

Ground-level winds exceeding limits are the concern.

If the launch countdown Saturday is canceled, weather conditions worsen for a Sunday attempt with a 60-percent likelihood of a delay, again due to ground-level winds. 

SLC-6, once planned for the West Coast space shuttle program, sits in a valley at the southern end of Vandenberg and is not visible like other launch pads.

However, several sites around the Lompoc Valley will provide views of the booster once its climbs above the mountains. 

The Hawks Nest viewing site, off Highway 1 near Azalea Lane, for members of the public will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

People with regular base access can view the launch at 35th Street and New Beach Road.

Other popular viewing sites include the peak of Harris Grade Road, western end of Ocean Avenue and an area near Moonglow and Stardust roads. 

For safety reasons related to the launch, Jalama Beach County Park, just south of Vandenberg, will be evacuated from 6 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 

This launch first aimed for blastoff Dec. 7 but has been delayed by technical troubles and unfavorable weather. 

Live launch updates and a webcast can be found by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 