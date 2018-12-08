Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 9 , 2018, 1:17 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Launch Attempt Aborted at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Nearly last-second discovery of technical glitch delays mission for second night in a row; no new launch date yet

Rocket launch pad
A Delta IV Heavy rocket sits at Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-6, awaiting blastoff for delivery of a National Reconnaissance Office payload to orbit. (United Launch Alliance photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 8, 2018 | 8:42 p.m.

For the second night in a row, technical troubles have forced the Delta IV Heavy team to scrub a launch attempt at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Seven seconds before blastoff at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a problem detected by the “terminal countdown sequencer rack” prompted a team member to call for a hold, aborting the planned launch.

A short time later, United Launch Alliance representatives confirmed the team had ended the countdown and began chores to safe the 233-foot-tall rocket at Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

“The team is currently reviewing all data and will determine the path forward,” ULA representatives said. “A new launch date will be provided when available.”

Presumably, the team did not have time to assess the problem and fix it if needed before Saturday’s launch opportunity expired.

Rocket launches typically have a limited time to get off the ground each day so their payloads can be placed where needed in space.

Since the Delta IV Heavy will carry a top-secret payload to space for the National Reconnaissance Office, the actual launch window remains top secret but likely spans less than an hour.

Saturday’s countdown initially aimed for an 8:06 p.m. launch but the team needed time to troubleshoot an unidentified issue earlier Saturday, prompting mission managers to establish a different launch time.

The scrubbed launch attempt was the second delay of the week. Approximately three hours before the planned blastoff Friday night, a glitch involving a redundant communication link between the control center and the launch site forced the first scrub.

Vandenberg began the week with a Falcon 9 rocket launch of 64 spacecraft from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 