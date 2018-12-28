Pixel Tracker

Delta IV Heavy Rocket Launch at Vandenberg AFB Delayed Until Jan. 6

Mission to carry National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft has been delayed five times

Delta IV Heavy rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base Click to view larger
Earlier this month, the Mobile Service Tower rolls back from the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying NRO’s NROL-71 mission in preparation for launch from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The launch has been delayed several times and awaits a new departure date at Vandenberg. (Jeff Spotts / United Launch Alliance)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 28, 2018 | 10:05 a.m.

The wait for the Delta IV Heavy rocket’s departure from Vandenberg Air Force Base will stretch into the new year, United Launch Alliance representatives announced Friday..

The next attempt won’t occur before Jan. 6, ULA officials said.

The team initially hoped for a Dec. 30 launch, but canceled mariners’ notices on Wednesday, indicating this weekend’s launch attempt would not occur.

The behemoth booster is set to carry clandestine cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office, with a mission labeled NROL-71. 

Efforts to launch this rocket have been foiled by technical troubles and unfavorable weather since Dec. 7. 

During the most recent attempt, on Dec. 19, the countdown was scrubbed due to a hydrogen leak.

The countdown ended when the team spotted indications of elevated hydrogen concentrations within the port booster engine section. 

ULA representatives remained mum about the status of finding and fixing the cause of the hydrogen leak. 

The delay means that Delta IV Heavy might be Vandenberg’s first launch of 2019, instead of the last launch of 2018. 

Delta IV rockets fly from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

The Delta IV Heavy features three common booster cores strapped side by side to allow the rocket to carry the largest national security payload into orbit. Its sibling rocket features one common booster core.

However, Space Exploration Technologies reportedly continues to target Jan. 7 for its eighth and final Iridium Next launch from Vandenberg. 

The Falcon 9 rocket blastoff with 10 second-generation commercial communication satellites from Space Launch Complex-4 on South Base is planned for 7:53 a.m. Jan. 7.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

