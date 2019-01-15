Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, January 15 , 2019, 1:52 pm | Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Delta IV Heavy Targets Saturday Morning Launch at Vandenberg AFB

United Launch Alliance booster with National Reconnaissance Office payload delayed several times since Dec. 7

Delta IV Heavy rocket at VAFB Click to view larger
A Delta IV Heavy rocket sits in its mobile service tower at Space Launch Complex-6 on south Vandenberg Air Force Base. The next liftoff attempt will occur at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, United Launch Alliance representatives said. (United Launch Alliance photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 15, 2019 | 1:25 p.m.

With the cause of a small but stubborn hydrogen leak found and fixed, the Delta IV Heavy rocket will shoot for a Saturday morning blastoff at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff is planned for 11:05 a.m. Saturday from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base, the Delta IV rocket's manufacturer, United Launch Alliance, announced Tuesday morning.

Since the rocket will carry a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, the actual launch window will not be released, but is expected to be less than a hour.

This mission, dubbed NROL-71, has been delayed several times since Dec. 7 due to assorted technical troubles and unfavorable weather. 

The team canceled the last countdown attempt Dec. 19 after detecting a hydrogen leak that ULA’s leader CEO Tory Bruno has since described as “stubborn to isolate."

Bruno, a Cal Poly graduate, said the leak would only appear at cryogenic temperatures, making it more problematic to find and fix. 

“The real problem was that it didn’t leak at all at ambient (temperatures),” Bruno said on Twitter. “Had to wet the system and cool to cryo temps to get it to leak so we could find it. We had a similar issue about 10 years ago.”

What once had been a post-sunset departure now will occur in the late morning to ensure the payload's proper placement in space.

For safety reasons, Jalama Beach County Park, just south of Vandenberg, will be evacuated for several hours prior to the launch.

Space Launch Complex-6, once planned for the West Coast space shuttle program that was canceled before any launch, sits in a valley and is not visible from off-base viewing sites.

However, several spots around the Lompoc Valley offer views of South Base launches including the peak of Harris Grade Road, the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads in Vandenberg Village and the western end of Ocean Avenue.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket is on track to be the second launch of 2019 from Vandenberg, following the Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket blastoff with the final 10 Iridium Next satellites Jan. 11.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 