Local News

Glitches Force Team To Scrub Delta IV Launch Attempt at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Another try scheduled Friday afternoon for top-secret mission

The Delta IV rocket sits at Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday mroning awaiting liftoff for a National Reconnaissance Office mission. Click to view larger
The Delta IV rocket sits at Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday mroning awaiting liftoff for a National Reconnaissance Office mission. (United Launch Alliance)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 11, 2018 | 5:16 p.m.

After a dramatic countdown that twice came less than 90 seconds from liftoff, a Delta IV rocket and its top-secret payload must wait until at least Friday before departing from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff now is planned from Space Launch Complex-6 at 1 p.m. Friday for the Delta IV rocket, built by United Launch  Alliance, and its National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft. 

The launch team planned for liftoff at 2 p.m., an hour late, after falling behind in their chores during the countdown.

Another problem arose less than 90 seconds before a planned 2:05 p.m. blastoff Thursday, leading the team to abort the attempt.

ULA officials blamed the first hold on a reading related to the swing arm system for the rocket. It wasn't clear whether the system failed or if it was a faulty reading from a monitoring equipment. 

They also handled a glitch blamed on the lengthy hold while awaiting the resolution of the swing arm system problem.

With problems resolved, the team targeted a 4:05 p.m. liftoff, but another problem cropped up leading a crew member to declare, "hold, hold, hold."

Hopes to get the rocket off the ground at 4:59 p.m., believed to be near the end of the window, were spoiled forcing the team to scrub Thursday's launch attempt.

ULA officials blamed the final problem on a faulty ground system valve.

Missions have set time periods for launch to make sure the payloads are put where needed in space. 

The weather forecast appears to be favorable for a Friday launch attempt, with just a 10 percent likelihood conditions will prevent liftoff, ULA officials said.

