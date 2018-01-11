Glitches Force Team To Scrub Delta IV Launch Attempt at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Another try scheduled Friday afternoon for top-secret mission

After a dramatic countdown that twice came less than 90 seconds from liftoff, a Delta IV rocket and its top-secret payload must wait until at least Friday before departing from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff now is planned from Space Launch Complex-6 at 1 p.m. Friday for the Delta IV rocket, built by United Launch Alliance, and its National Reconnaissance Office spacecraft.

The launch team planned for liftoff at 2 p.m., an hour late, after falling behind in their chores during the countdown.

Another problem arose less than 90 seconds before a planned 2:05 p.m. blastoff Thursday, leading the team to abort the attempt.

ULA officials blamed the first hold on a reading related to the swing arm system for the rocket. It wasn't clear whether the system failed or if it was a faulty reading from a monitoring equipment.

They also handled a glitch blamed on the lengthy hold while awaiting the resolution of the swing arm system problem.

With problems resolved, the team targeted a 4:05 p.m. liftoff, but another problem cropped up leading a crew member to declare, "hold, hold, hold."

Hopes to get the rocket off the ground at 4:59 p.m., believed to be near the end of the window, were spoiled forcing the team to scrub Thursday's launch attempt.

ULA officials blamed the final problem on a faulty ground system valve.

Missions have set time periods for launch to make sure the payloads are put where needed in space.

The weather forecast appears to be favorable for a Friday launch attempt, with just a 10 percent likelihood conditions will prevent liftoff, ULA officials said.

