Delta IV Rocket Roars Off Launch Pad At Vandenberg AFB

Classified spy satellite delivered into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office

A Delta IV rocket and its classified cargo roar off the launch pad early Wednesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (United Launch Alliance photo)
A Delta IV rocket and its classified cargo roared off the former space shuttle launch facility at Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday, successfully delivering a spy satellite into orbit.

The United Launch Alliance rocket, standing 22 stories high and sporting two solid rocket motors, blasted off at 3:40 a.m. from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Clear skies allowed spectators to watch the flight for several minutes as the rocket climbed away from Vandenberg, shedding its solid rocket motors along the way.

More than three minutes after departure, the Delta IV's payload fairing separated from its place protecting the spacecraft, ULA officials said.

“This is our second successful launch within five days for our U.S. government customer, a testament to our outstanding teamwork and focus on 100 percent mission success, one launch at a time,” said Laura Maginnis, ULA vice president of custom services. “ULA is proud to be entrusted with safely and reliably delivering our nation’s most critical space assets to orbit.”

Delta marked ULA’s second launch in 2016 and the 105th successful launch since the company was formed in December 2006. ULA's first launch of the year occurred Friday from Florida.

Riding inside the Vandenberg rocket’s nose cone was a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, the nation’s spy-satellite agency.

As is typical with NRO missions, officials remained mum about the payload’s purpose or cost. 

The Delta IV departure marked the third launch of 2016 from Vandenberg.

"This was an incredibly important launch for the 30th Space Wing and our mission partners," said Col. J. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander and launch decision authority. "The entire team, which included the 30th Space Wing, the 4th Space Launch Squadron, the National Reconnaissance Office, United Launch Alliance, and numerous other agencies, worked hand-in-hand to ensure this launch was safe and successful. It was a tremendous effort by all involved."

