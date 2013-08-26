Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Delta IV Poised to Launch from Vandenberg AFB

Rocket will carry a secret satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 26, 2013 | 6:08 p.m.

A Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, carrying a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. (Vandenberg Air Force Base photo)

Click here for a story on today's launch.

A Delta IV-Heavy rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will carry a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, and is the second of its kind to take off from Vandenberg, according to Second Lt. Kaylee Ausbun, a base spokeswoman.

The first Delta IV-Heavy launched in January 2011.

Because the mission is classified, no other information was available, according to ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye.

“We are excited to showcase this national capability for heavy lift on the Western Range in support of the NRO,” said 30th Space Wing Col. Keith Balts, who will be the launch decision authority. “This is what makes Vandenberg unique, because we provide the full spectrum of space lift capabilities from smaller launch vehicles up to and including the Delta IV-Heavy.”

The launch forecast shows that skies should be cloudy into Wednesday morning, but should clear up closer to launch time.

Lt. Col. James Bodnar, commander of the of 4th Space Launch Squadron, will preside over his first launch as commander of the unit, which is in charge of mission assurance and safety for the launch operation.

“We work very closely with the customer throughout the whole process to ensure safety measures and milestones are met at various stages in planning,” Bodnar said.

Those who want the latest updates for the launch countdown can call the ULA hot line at 877.852.4321 or follow the event on its Facebook or Twitter pages.

A live web cast of Wednesday’s launch can be viewed by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

