Delta IV Set to Launch Today From Vandenberg

A towering Delta IV rocket is scheduled to blast off this afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying a classified reconnaissance satellite into Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 4:12 p.m., according to United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and the Boeing Co. that is in charge of the mission.

Launch officials indicated there is a 40-percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch, which may be visible from various areas throughout the Central Coast.

The Delta IV Medium, as the rocket is known, stands more than 200 feet tall, and uses a hydrogen first stage and a cryogenic second stage aided by solid-propellant boosters.

It will blast off from Space Launch Complex 6 on south Vandenberg.

