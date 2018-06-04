Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista, Goleta Prepare for Deltopia Event This Weekend

Parking restrictions will be in effect and UCSB will host alternative events on campus for students

Parking restrictions will be in effect for some Goleta and Isla Vista neighborhoods, and the UCSB campus, this weekend during the unsanctioned Deltopia event. Click to view larger
Parking restrictions will be in effect for some Goleta and Isla Vista neighborhoods, and the UCSB campus, this weekend during the unsanctioned Deltopia event.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 4, 2018

The annual unsanctioned Deltopia event in Isla Vista is planned for this weekend, and with it, UC Santa Barbara will host alternative events and nearby Goleta neighborhoods will implement special on-street parking restrictions

Deltopia, a Del Playa Drive street party, sprang out of the county crackdown on Floatopia, where thousands of people partied on Isla Vista beaches and left a lot of trash and debris behind. 

Santa Barbara County closes the nearby beaches every year on the chosen Deltopia weekend, and will close Isla Vista beaches April 7 and April 8. 

Fewer and fewer people have turned up for Deltopia events each year since the riots that took place in 2014, when crowds of 25,000 people from around the state walked the streets.

There is always a large multi-agency law enforcement presence in Isla Vista on the chosen Deltopia weekend and according to the Sheriff's Department, last year’s event had a maximum attendance of between 6,000 and 8,000 people, with 42 arrests, 68 citations and 14 medical transports reported. 

UC Santa Barbara, in partnership with the county and Goleta, has enacted policies (such as a no-guest policy for UCSB residence halls and apartments that weekend) and started hosting alternative events to refocus the weekend away from the rowdy street party and to safe, locals-only activities.

UCSB is hosting Friday night activities on campus including pizza, music, and roller-skating at the campus Recreation Center, according to a UCSB spokesperson.

Students-only events planned for Saturday include the fourth annual concert put on by the Associated Students organization.  

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the UCSB campus, Isla Vista and nearby Goleta areas. 

Goleta restrictions will apply on Friday and Saturday to areas including Hollister Avenue to the southern city of Goleta limit (generally Whittier Drive), from Cannon Green Drive (including cul-de-sac streets on the west side of Cannon Green Drive) to Storke Road.

Vehicles with valid permits can park on-street in the area from 7 p.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday. Restrictions will be lifted Sunday.

If Deltopia is moved to the following weekend, parking restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. on April 13 to 7 a.m. April 14, and 3 p.m. April 14 to 7 a.m. April 15.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will enforce the beach closures, according to the county. 

The weekend's weather forecast as of Wednesday included a strong likelihood of rain on Friday night and Saturday in Isla Vista. 

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland

