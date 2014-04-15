Deltopia Reveler Pleads Not Guilty; Release Request Denied

The young Isla Vista reveler accused of assaulting a police officer during the Deltopia street party earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Desmond Louis Edwards, 17, of Los Angeles allegedly swung a backpack full of liquor bottles into the face of a UCSB police officer on Del Playa Drive during the unsanctioned Deltopia street party on the night of April 5.

Edwards, who is being charged as an adult, appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Monday to enter the pleas to felony charges of assaulting a police officer, mayhem, resisting arrest and causing great bodily injury.

Edwards’ request to be released from custody on his own recognizance was denied, but Santa Barbara Judge Thomas Adams did lower bail from $100,000 to $75,000, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Mary Barron.

She said the lesser bail was granted with specific conditions, including that Edwards stay out of Santa Barbara County unless attending court appearances.



Edwards is scheduled to next appear in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing setting.

Sheriff's officials have said the incident allegedly involving Edwards in the 6700 block of Del Playa, which led to a swift response from other officers, was one of the triggers for the violence that broke out in the student-dominated community adjacent to UCSB near the end of a long day of alcohol-fueled partying.

The officer required some 20 sutures to close his wound, according to the Sheriff's Department.

