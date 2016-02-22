DELux LED and Brighten Solar Partner to Bring Better Solutions to Central Coast Customers

DELux LED is pleased to announce its partnership with Brighten Solar, a local solar company who specializes in customizable solar solutions for home and business owners.

From this partnership, new synergies will emerge to provide Brighten Solar's and DELux LED's residential and commercial customers more comprehensive solutions for energy conservation.

Like solar, LEDs are an investment to save energy and money. With packages now including both LED and solar solutions, this new offering will better meet the expectations of Central Coast customers.

The new packages will both optimize a building's energy efficiency by upgrading its lighting with LEDs and require fewer solar panels to offset the remaining electricity usage.

With a shared vision that our planet is our legacy, Brighten Solar and DELux LED are committed to protecting our unique environment with high quality products.

For more information on these local companies and to find out how to switch to Solar & LED, visit www.deluxleds.com or www.brightensolarco.com or call 805.308.2995.

— Amber Curiel represents DELux LED.