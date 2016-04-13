DELux LED Welcomes Three New Members to Sales Team

DELux LED has expanded its sales team to bring high quality, affordable and energy efficient LED lighting to the Central Coast.

Jeff Kessinger, a veteran who served in the Army in Desert Storm, has lived in Arroyo Grande for many years. He brings over 30 years of outside experience, including lighting sales, is a huge asset to DELux LED.

As a past energy consultant, he is well versed in helping businesses focus on kilowatt hours saved, money saved and return on investment.

He studied Accounting at Heald Business College prior to starting his sales career.

His territory starts in Santa Maria and runs up to Paso Robles. He will also be focusing on the $1 bulb program through PGandE rebates and the Pay as You Save (PAYS) program.

Steve Mackintosh brings years of sales experience to the team. He has an extensive outside sales background in the auto industry, advertising, telecommunications and music.

Mackintosh has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Francisco State University.

He is passionate about selling products that are energy efficient and good for the environment.

Mackintosh will be covering the Northern Central Coast territory with a focus on the $1 bulb program through PGandE rebates.

He will also be offering the PAYS program to residential customers.

The DELux LED sales team is managed by Sales Manager Robert King, who started with DELux LED in July, 2015, as a sales executive. Since then, he has brought in over 220 accounts from the Central Coast.

With a diverse marketing and operations management background, King has worked in the music industry for many years, as well as spending the last 8 years in the LED lighting industry with Mighty Bright.

He has an MBA from Keller Graduate School and a Bachelor’s degree from University of San Francisco. King is also a veteran, having served in the Navy for six years. Robert covers the Southern Central Coast territory.

Rounding out the DELux team is Office Manger Amber Curiel; Warehouse Associate Jack Dally and President and CEO Jason Weaver.

With this dynamic team and the recent partnership with Brighten Solar, DELux LED is looking forward to expanding their sales reach and bringing LED lighting to the whole Central Coast and Monterey Bay Area.

DELux LED is a local Santa Barbara family owned business with over 10 years’ experience in the LED lighting industry.

By buying direct, customers are guaranteed the most competitive pricing and highest quality LED products on the market.

DELux LED products come with a five year manufacturer’s warranty and provide local customer support from their warehouse and administrative offices in Goleta.

For more information on this local company and to find out how to switch out your commercial or residential incandescent lighting, visit www.deluxleds.com or call 805.308.2995.

— Amber Curiel is DELux LED’s office manager.