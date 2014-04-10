Dementia Conference in Santa Barbara to Explore Current Trends, Future Directions

Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter brings top U.S. researchers and dementia specialists for a sold-out conference in Santa Barbara.

This year, the conference will be April 23 at the Montecito Country Club. Participants will attend presentations with latest dementia research and information occurring nationally and internationally.

Dr. Gary Martin and Dr. Dean Hartley are among the speakers.

Martin, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist and a geriatrics and long-term care specialist in Pennsylvania. He is also the designer and clinical director of a number of LTC-based specialized behavior and dementia programs in Arizona.

Dr. Martin will share with us the 20 Most Important Things Families Need to Know About Dementia Behaviors. Most people with dementia live in their own homes, cared for by their families. Because major behavior problems are so prevalent (estimated at 60 to 80 percent), behaviors rank as one of the top three reasons people with dementia move from their homes to long-term care settings. Yet families receive little information and training in dealing with behaviors.

This presentation will list and discuss important knowledge, skills, and resources that families and other care providers need to better manage dementia behaviors.

Dr. Hartley is the director of science initiatives at the Alzheimer’s Association. He has a leadership role in the development of the association’s research and scientific initiatives, works closely with development to build support and resources needed to advance research.

Dr. Hartley will share information on Alzheimer’s disease: Where have we been, and where are we going? In the last five years, there has been a re-evaluation of when Alzheimer’s disease begins. This is due to the advancement of biological markers, or “biomarkers” that are helping us track the disease. This has set the stage for supporting the new diagnostic guidelines and the quest for markers to identify who is at risk and who is progressing towards the disease, long before clinical symptoms appear. This presentation will discuss the current status of Alzheimer’s research, risk factors, and the uncertainties and potential promise of the next generation of prevention trials.

Attendees will also have the choice of participating in several roundtables after break-out sessions and address their main areas of interest. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served at the event.

Participation is open to all in the community, but limited to venue capacity of 200 people. The cost is $105 if received by 5 p.m. April 11. The cost is $125 at the door, space available, but this event usually sells out. Register now as space is limited and you don't want to miss this event. Click here or call Donna Beal at 805.892.4259 x107.

— Luciana Cramer is a care specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association-California Central Chapter.