Demi Jimenez Leads 4 Dons in Double Figures Against San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High raced out to a 24-4 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 62-25 Channel League girls basketball win over San Marcos on Tuesday night.

Demi Jimenez led four Dons (23-2, 5-1) in double figures with 14 points. Cassandra Gordon had 12 points and Jada Howard and Kimberly Gebhardt had 10 apiece. Santa Barbara rested leading scorer Amber Melgoza and point guard Alondra Jimenez.

San Marcos (6-17, 0-6) was led by Milan McGary with 8 points.

"We played hard, but they are one of the top 20 teams in the state for a reason," said San Marcos assistant coach Aaron Solis.

The Dons' defense set the tone for the game. They finished with 17 deals, led by Gebhardt's four. Howard and Liliana Ponce each had three.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .