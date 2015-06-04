Democrat Monique Limón Announces Campaign for State Assembly Seat

Monique Limón, a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board and a lifelong resident of the 37th Assembly District, today publicly announced that she is running for the 37th State Assembly District, which straddles Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties and is currently represented by​ Assemblymember Das Williams.

“I’m running to represent Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in the State Assembly because as an educator and education official I will be an effective champion for our local schools, colleges and universities at the State Capitol,” Limón said.

“Some only know of my work to improve our schools and universities — but I’m also proud of my record of standing up for our coast and environment, health care, job training and women. It is because of that experience and commitment that I have earned the support of so many local leaders from the South Coast,” Limón continued.

“I’m particularly honored today, as I launch my campaign, to announce that Jack O’Connell has endorsed my campaign.”

O’Connell, a Ventura County teacher who went on to serve as a school board member, state legislator and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, joins Assemblymember Das Williams, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and a long list of leaders from both counties who previously announced their support of Limón as she was putting together her campaign. O’Connell represented almost all of the current areas of the 37th district from 1982 until 2010.

About Monique

Monique Limón, who is serving her second-term Santa Barbara Unified School Board Member, is a lifelong resident of the 37th Assembly District. Her extended family includes many small business owners from Ventura and Santa Barbara who are active in the community. She’s dedicated her career to education, and currently serves as the Assistant Director of the McNair Scholars Program at UCSB, the largest employer in the Assembly district.

Monique serves as the Assistant Director of the McNair Scholars Program at UCSB, the largest employer in the Assembly district. She has mentored and assisted hundreds of local students transition to and succeed in college and graduate school in her current capacity, and in previous positions at Santa Barbara City College and UCSB.

Monique holds a Masters degree in Education from Columbia University and a Bachelors of Arts degree from UC Berkeley. Monique and her husband, Michael Medel (Director of Admissions and Records at Santa Barbara City College and Vice President of the 19th Agricultural District Association) reside in​ Goleta, and both were raised in the Santa Barbara area.

Monique was first elected to the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education in 2010, and was unopposed in 2014. She currently represents more than 44% of the likely voters in the 37th Assembly District, which runs along the coast in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, and includes parts or all of Santa Barbara, Goleta, UCSB, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Buellton, Solvang, Fillmore, Santa Paula, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard and unincorporated areas.

In addition to O’Connell, Jackson and Williams, Monique is also supported by:

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Janet Wolf, Doreen Farr and Salud Carbajal

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider

Ojai Mayor Severo Lara

Goleta Mayor Paul Perrote

Oxnard Mayor Pro-Tem Carmen Ramirez

Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Gregg Hart and Cathy Murillo

Ventura County School Board Member Dr. Ramon Flores

Ventura School Board Members Debbie Golden and Mary Haffner

Santa Barbara Unified School Board Members H. Edward Heron, Gayle Eidelson, Kate Parker, Pedro Paz

Goleta Union School Board Members Susan Epstein and Yvonne DeGraw

Hope School Board Member Kristi Newton

Santa Barbara City College Trustees Jonathan Abboud and Veronica Gallardo

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District Board Member Jacob Lebell

Former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Susan Rose

Former Santa Barbara Mayors Marty Blum and Hal Conklin

Former Santa Paula Mayor Dr. Gabion Aguirre

Former Santa Paula Councilmember Laura Espinoza

What others are saying about Monique

“Monique Limón is a proven leader in K-12 and higher education – and there is no more important issue to the voters of the district. In fact, she has committed her entire professional career to improving educational opportunities. She has a strong track record in the effort to prepare the workforce for quality jobs. Her involvement and leadership with non-profit organizations and university groups in both Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has allowed Monique to build strong relationships district-wide.”

-Assemblymember Das Williams

“Monique Limón would be an excellent addition to the State Assembly – as an important voice for K-12 and higher education, and as a leading advocate for women.”

-State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson

— Steve Barkan is a spokesman for Monique Limón for State Assembly