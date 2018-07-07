Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County Endorses Darcél Elliott for SBCC Trustee

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County has endorsed Darcél Elliott in her campaign to represent Area 5 on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees.

Elliott, a Santa Barbara County native, serves as chief of staff to county Supervisor Das Williams and previously served as district director for California’s 37th Assembly District. In the past eight years, Elliott has worked to influence education policy on the K-12, community college and university levels.

“Given her leadership experience, progressive values and commitment to public service, the Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County enthusiastically supports Darcél Elliott in her race for SBCC trustee,” Democratic Party Chairwoman Gail Teton-Landis said.

In addition to the Democratic Party’s endorsement, Elliott has the support of SBCC Board of Trustees Vice President Jonathan Abboud, SBCC Trustee and former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum, Santa Barbara School Board President Kate Parker, Santa Barbara School Board member Laura Capps and Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo, along with many other community leaders.

To ensure SBCC’s continued status as a world-class community college, Elliott is committed to taking an active role in creating housing for students, making the college more responsive to the needs of the community, improving campus facilities and working to improve student success rates. Area 5, the district that Elliott is running in, includes the San Roque, Riviera and Mission Canyon neighborhoods.

"Our students, faculty and community members deserve an experienced leader who will work to advance the college for the benefit of our entire community,” Elliott said. “I’m running for the Board of Trustees because I know that we can do more to engage and involve residents in their community college in the pursuit of improving educational outcomes for all.”

Elliott was born and raised in Santa Barbara County, and attended local public schools throughout her youth. She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in history and sociology with a minor in education.

During the past several years, Elliott has worked closely with Santa Barbara City College leadership to increase student completion rates by increasing the amount of summer courses offered by the college. Elliott also has been an outspoken advocate for building dedicated student housing on and around campus to improve the availability of affordable housing and mitigate the college’s impacts to the surrounding neighborhoods.

"I'm excited to get to work and engage with the community about what we can do together to preserve SBCC's status as a national leader in quality college education, while improving our community college for all who call Santa Barbara home," Elliott said.

Click here for more information about Elliott, or to learn about how to get involved with the campaign.