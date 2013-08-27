Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County Hosting Labor Day Picnic

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County will hold its annual Labor Day picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday in the Sycamore Area of Oak Park, 300 W. Alamar Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for students. Click here to register.

Hear about what you can do to elect the Democratic Party’s officially endorsed candidates — Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, Gregg Hart, Megan Diaz Alley and City Councilman Bendy White.

The special guest will be Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson, a strong supporter of public school teachers and California students.

For sponsorship information, call 805.965.8030 or email [email protected].

Please note: We are in a different section of Oak Park this year due to construction, so please look for the signs pointing to the Sycamore Area. The parking lot for Oak Park will be closed, so please carpool, take the bus, or find street parking in the neighborhood.