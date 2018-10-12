Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County Makes Endorsements

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County has announced its endorsements for the Nov. 6 election following over some six months of interviewing candidates and reviewing ballot measures.
Locally, the Democratic Party endorsed 20 countywide candidates and took positions on seven local ballot measures.
Endorsements for Rep. Salud Carbajal, Bill Ostrander and Assemblymember Monique Limón and for state ballot propositions are the result of a state-wide Democratic Party process and review.
Local endorsements
Carpinteria City Council: Al Clark
Goleta Mayor: Paula Perotte
Goleta City Council: James Kyriaco
Goleta School Board: Luz Reyes-Martin
Goleta School Board: Richard Mayer
Goleta Water District: Kathleen Werner
Goleta Water District: Matias Eusterbrock
Santa Barbara Unified School District: Rose Munoz
Santa Barbara Unified School District: Ismael Paredes Ulloa
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees-Area 2: Robert Miller
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees- Area 5: Darcel Elliott
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees- Area 6: Jonathan Abboud
Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees-Area 7: Kate Parker
Santa Maria City Council-District 3: Gloria Soto
Santa Maria City Council-District 4: Rafael Gutierrez
Santa Maria Bonita School District: Abraham Melendrez
Santa Maria Joint Union School District: Diana Perez
Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Jacob Lebell (not on ballot)
Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Sarah Bernard (not on ballot)
Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Celine Washington (not on ballot)
Measure B: YES–Allows Santa Barbara City elections to be held in even-numbered years
Measure C: YES–Establishes elected succession in case of a Santa Barbara City Council vacancy
Measure G: YES– Establishes 11-member Independent Citizens’ County Redistricting Commission
Measure H: NO– Creates a five-member Redistricting Commission designed by special interests for special interests with major funding from CA Petroleum Association PAC
Measure W: YES– Ties Goleta Council salaries to median income to encourage more people to run for office
Measure X: YES– Provides city of Carpinteria revenue for essential services.
Measure Z: YES–Provides Goleta City revenue for compliance and enforcement services by taxing cannabis retail and business activity
Federal and state endorsements
U.S. Senate: Kevin DeLeon
U.S. Congress, CA-24th District: Salud Carbajal
35th District California State Assembly: Bill Ostrander
37th District California State Assembly: Monique Limón
California Governor: Gavin Newsom
California State Controller: Betty Yee
California Secretary of State: Alex Padilla
California State Treasurer: Fiona Ma
California Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond
California Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara
California Board of Equalization, District 2: Malia Cohen
Propositions
Proposition 1: YES – Creates affordable housing for veterans, working families, disabled, seniors, homeless-without raising taxes
Proposition 2: YES – Delivers housing with mental health services to alleviate chronic homelessness-without raising taxes
Proposition 3: No Position
Proposition 4: YES – Provides specialized care for 2 million seriously ill or injured kids a year, regardless of family income
Proposition 5: NO – Takes up to 2 billion per year from schools and local services to give a tax break to wealthy property owners
Proposition 6: NO – Stop the attack on bridge and road safety
Proposition 7: YES – Saves lives and money by stopping dangerous time changes
Proposition 8: YES – Requires dialysis clinics to improve patient care, update equipment and provide safe and clean facilities
Proposition 9: Removed by court order
Proposition 10: YES – Empowers local communities to limit skyrocketing rents
Proposition 11: NO – Undermines basic workplace protections for hard-working and dedicated emergency responders
Proposition 12: YES – Prevents cruelty to millions of farmed animals by prohibiting unhealthy, cruel and extreme confinement
— Gail Teton-Landis for Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County.