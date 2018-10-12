Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County Makes Endorsements

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County has announced its endorsements for the Nov. 6 election following over some six months of interviewing candidates and reviewing ballot measures.

Locally, the Democratic Party endorsed 20 countywide candidates and took positions on seven local ballot measures.

Endorsements for Rep. Salud Carbajal, Bill Ostrander and Assemblymember Monique Limón and for state ballot propositions are the result of a state-wide Democratic Party process and review.

Local endorsements

Carpinteria City Council: Al Clark

Goleta Mayor: Paula Perotte

Goleta City Council: James Kyriaco

Goleta School Board: Luz Reyes-Martin

Goleta School Board: Richard Mayer

Goleta Water District: Kathleen Werner

Goleta Water District: Matias Eusterbrock

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Rose Munoz

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Ismael Paredes Ulloa

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees-Area 2: Robert Miller

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees- Area 5: Darcel Elliott

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees- Area 6: Jonathan Abboud

Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees-Area 7: Kate Parker

Santa Maria City Council-District 3: Gloria Soto

Santa Maria City Council-District 4: Rafael Gutierrez

Santa Maria Bonita School District: Abraham Melendrez

Santa Maria Joint Union School District: Diana Perez

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Jacob Lebell (not on ballot)

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Sarah Bernard (not on ballot)

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District: Celine Washington (not on ballot)

Measure B: YES–Allows Santa Barbara City elections to be held in even-numbered years

Measure C: YES–Establishes elected succession in case of a Santa Barbara City Council vacancy

Measure G: YES– Establishes 11-member Independent Citizens’ County Redistricting Commission

Measure H: NO– Creates a five-member Redistricting Commission designed by special interests for special interests with major funding from CA Petroleum Association PAC

Measure W: YES– Ties Goleta Council salaries to median income to encourage more people to run for office

Measure X: YES– Provides city of Carpinteria revenue for essential services.

Measure Z: YES–Provides Goleta City revenue for compliance and enforcement services by taxing cannabis retail and business activity

Federal and state endorsements

U.S. Senate: Kevin DeLeon

U.S. Congress, CA-24th District: Salud Carbajal

35th District California State Assembly: Bill Ostrander

37th District California State Assembly: Monique Limón

California Governor: Gavin Newsom

California State Controller: Betty Yee

California Secretary of State: Alex Padilla

California State Treasurer: Fiona Ma

California Superintendent of Public Instruction: Tony Thurmond

California Insurance Commissioner: Ricardo Lara

California Board of Equalization, District 2: Malia Cohen

Propositions

Proposition 1: YES – Creates affordable housing for veterans, working families, disabled, seniors, homeless-without raising taxes

Proposition 2: YES – Delivers housing with mental health services to alleviate chronic homelessness-without raising taxes

Proposition 3: No Position

Proposition 4: YES – Provides specialized care for 2 million seriously ill or injured kids a year, regardless of family income

Proposition 5: NO – Takes up to 2 billion per year from schools and local services to give a tax break to wealthy property owners

Proposition 6: NO – Stop the attack on bridge and road safety

Proposition 7: YES – Saves lives and money by stopping dangerous time changes

Proposition 8: YES – Requires dialysis clinics to improve patient care, update equipment and provide safe and clean facilities

Proposition 9: Removed by court order

Proposition 10: YES – Empowers local communities to limit skyrocketing rents

Proposition 11: NO – Undermines basic workplace protections for hard-working and dedicated emergency responders

Proposition 12: YES – Prevents cruelty to millions of farmed animals by prohibiting unhealthy, cruel and extreme confinement

— Gail Teton-Landis for Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County.