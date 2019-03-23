Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County Urges Candidates to Seek Endorsements

The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County (DPSBC) invites candidates to apply for its endorsement for the November 2019 election.

The endorsement process for the Santa Barbara City Council Election this November 2019 is starting, announced Gail Teton-Landis, chair of the DPSBC.

The first seat the DPSBC will consider is the West Side, Dist. 3. “All those who seek to apply, should contact our endorsement chair Joe Pierre at [email protected] He will walk candidates through the process," Teton-Landis said.

The other seats that will be on the ballot for Santa Barbara City Council are:

Santa Barbara Dist. 1, the Eastside

Santa Barbara Dist. 2, the Mesa

Santa Barbara Dist. 6, the downtown area

For updates, “the best way to find out information about the Democratic Party and its endorsement process is to check the web page at www.sbdems.org," Teton-Landis said.

“We look forward to encouraging new and experienced candidates to run for seats on the Santa Barbara City Council,” she said.

— Gail Teton-Landis for Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County.