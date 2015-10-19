Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County Support Salud Carbajal for Congress

Advice

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce their endorsement of Supervisor Salud Carbajal for the U.S. 24th Congressional District.

The Endorsement Committee conducted a rigorous and thorough review of the three Democratic candidates that included developing a questionnaire and conducting interviews with Board members present. A difficult choice confronted the board, and after deliberations, the vote was carefully conducted.

Salud Carbajal’s strengths of leadership and demonstrated ability to compromise and collaborate in his years of service on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors have instigated meaningful, positive change in local government and bettered the lives of countless residents.

His compelling life story as a child of immigrants and the son of a father who worked in the fields has inspired his unwavering dedication to public service and his devotion to empowering those without voices.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County are confident that Salud Carbajal’s values are at the root of his commitment to economic justice, championing the need for comprehensive immigration reform, safeguarding the environment, promoting pay and gender equality in the workplace, improving quality public education, fighting for sensible and reasonable gun reform legislation and protecting women’s reproductive rights and access to comprehensive health care.

They noted the impressive and significant array of endorsements that Salud has received and the financial support he has garnered locally, statewide, nationally and from all parts of the 24th Congressional District. The group is proud to add their organization to his list of supporters.

— Gail Teton-Landis represents the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.