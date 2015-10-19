Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County Support Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Gail Teton-Landis for Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County | October 19, 2015 | 7:15 a.m.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce their endorsement of Supervisor Salud Carbajal for the U.S. 24th Congressional District.

The Endorsement Committee conducted a rigorous and thorough review of the three Democratic candidates that included developing a questionnaire and conducting interviews with Board members present. A difficult choice confronted the board, and after deliberations, the vote was carefully conducted.

Salud Carbajal’s strengths of leadership and demonstrated ability to compromise and collaborate in his years of service on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors have instigated meaningful, positive change in local government and bettered the lives of countless residents.  

His compelling life story as a child of immigrants and the son of a father who worked in the fields has inspired his unwavering dedication to public service and his devotion to empowering those without voices.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County are confident that Salud Carbajal’s values are at the root of his commitment to economic justice, championing the need for comprehensive immigration reform, safeguarding the environment, promoting pay and gender equality in the workplace, improving quality public education, fighting for sensible and reasonable gun reform legislation and protecting women’s reproductive rights and access to comprehensive health care.

They noted the impressive and significant array of endorsements that Salud has received and the financial support he has garnered locally, statewide, nationally and from all parts of the 24th Congressional District. The group is proud to add their organization to his list of supporters.

— Gail Teton-Landis represents the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 