Local News

2 Democrats Challenge First-Term Assemblywoman Monique Limón in District 37 Race

By Christian Martinez for the Ventura County Star | May 30, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

Two Democrats are challenging a first-term incumbent in the race to represent state Assembly District 37, which includes much of Santa Barbara and western Ventura counties.

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, faces Santa Barbara resident Sofia Collin and Ventura resident David Norrdin in the statewide primary set for June 5.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the general election in November. Neither Norrdin nor Collin has held public office.

Limón, a former board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, was first elected to the Assembly seat in 2016, defeating independent Edward Fuller with nearly 65 percent of the vote.

She succeeded outgoing Assemblyman Das Williams, who had reached his term limit.

This year’s race marks the second consecutive election year in which a Republican has not entered the race for District 37.

In the all-Democratic primary field, Limón holds a commanding fundraising advantage with more than $400,000 raised as of Thursday, according to California campaign finance documents.

Neither Norrdin, a retail salesperson, nor Collin, an associate property manager and tutor, had reported any campaign contributions as of last week.

Despite the financial hurdles, both of Limón’s challengers have committed to their campaigns.

Monique Limón Click to view larger
Monique Limón
Sofia Collin Click to view larger
Sofia Collin

“I would like to move forward,” said Collin, who graduated from UC Berkeley in 2013. She earned two bachelor’s degrees, one in English and one in philosophy, after obtaining an associate degree in education from Santa Barbara City College.

Collin believes her educational background, especially in the area of philosophy, gives her a unique resume among the candidates.

It was an ethics course that solidified her desire to run, she said, and informed some of the tenets of her campaign concerning the justice system.

One of Collin’s proposals, for example, is merit ticketing, a program that would allow police officers to “cite” citizens for good deeds.

“I believe that our citizens should be awarded for the good they do,” she said.

Collin also proposed the formation of a tax-funded temporary employment agency for homeless people. The agency would provide temporary job placements and access to health care. The job experience could help lead to part-time work, Collin said.

Collin said she did not see the race as contentious running against a fellow Democrat in Limón.

“I do not feel as if I’m running against her,” she said. “I’m running with her.”

Norrdin, a 59-year-old retail salesman, previously ran for a seat on the board of the Ventura Unified School District in 2016 but lost. 

“I’m treating it as a really good opportunity to engage with the community,” Norrdin said of his current bid for office.

He is running on a campaign that opposes LGBTQ efforts, describing supporters as a “hate group.”

They “are destroying our families,” he said.

Norrdin did express support for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. He said he opposes gun control.

Limón said she is continuing to run a campaign as usual regardless of her challengers. She pointed to her work for residents as a reason for voters to return her to office.

“I think I’ve been very responsive to my constituents,” she said, touting her efforts during the region’s recovery from the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito mudslides. 

Limón highlighted a bill passed in March, co-authored with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, that authorized a temporary home for Vista Del Mar, a Ventura County psychiatric hospital destroyed in the Thomas Fire.

Her other priorities took a back seat after the natural disasters.

“I think that there is always work we can do,” she said, citing health care and education as areas she hopes to focus on if granted a second term.

Sofia Collin
Age: 28
City of residence: Santa Barbara
Occupation: Associate property manager and tutor
Education: bachelor’s degree in English and bachelor’s in philosophy from UC Berkeley
Years in office: 0
Military service: None
Criminal convictions, bankruptcies or pleas: None
Website/social media: www.sofiacollin.comwww.facebook.com/sofia.collin.37www.instagram.com/sofia.collin

Monique Limón
Age: 38
City of residence: Goleta
Occupation: State Assembly member
Education: bachelor’s degree in sociology UC Berkeley; master’s degree in education Columbia University
Years in office: 2
Family: Husband Michael Medel
Military service: None
Criminal convictions, bankruptcies or pleas: None
Website/social media: https://limonforassembly.comhttps://www.facebook.com/S.Monique.Limon

David Norrdin
Age: 59
City of residence: Ventura
Occupation: Retail associate
Education: bachelor’s degree in liberal studies and a minor in history from CSU Northridge
Years in office: 0
Military service: None
Criminal convictions, bankruptcies or pleas: None
Website/social media: None

