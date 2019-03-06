Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, March 6 , 2019, 8:41 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Demolition Underway Of Ruskowski Building in Downtown Lompoc

Deteriorating structure too expensive to safely restore

Lompoc Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief Dena Paschke, general contractor Robert Klug and LOVARC CEO Bill Reardon discuss South H Street demolition project. Click to view larger
Lompoc Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief Dena Paschke, general contractor Robert Klug and LOVARC CEO Bill Reardon discuss South H Street demolition project. (City of Lompoc)
By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 6, 2019 | 1:53 p.m.

Demolition has begun on the vacant and dilapidated Ruskowski Building in Downtown Lompoc, clearing the way for new development.

The two-story, 1903 unreinforced masonry building at 113 and 115 South H St., owned by Life Options, Vocational and Resource Center (LOVARC), was last occupied in 1999.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable since at least 1999 due to its deteriorated state, and would be prohibitively expensive to restore in a safe manner. The property is not retrofitted, has been substantially altered from its original state, and is not eligible for the local, state or National Register of Historic Places.

Demolition of the building, supervised by the general contractor Master Repair Service, Inc., is expected to last about 30 days from the start of the project which began on March 4.

Lompoc City Fire Department Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief Dena Paschke said the safety measure of demolishing the Ruskowski Building is particularly important as Lompoc sits in a hazardous seismic zone which includes the San Andreas fault line.

“In the unfortunate event of an earthquake, great bodily harm including deaths could have occurred in our prominent downtown area,” she said.

“The city of Lompoc is grateful and proud to have a community partner in LOVARC that realized the extent of our posted warning, and took all necessary actions for the safety of our community,” she said.

Once demolition is complete, the vacant property will be available for sale and development.

Businesses in the area remain open, and the city of Lompoc encourages the continued patronage of these businesses.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 