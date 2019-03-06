Demolition Underway Of Ruskowski Building in Downtown Lompoc

Demolition has begun on the vacant and dilapidated Ruskowski Building in Downtown Lompoc, clearing the way for new development.

The two-story, 1903 unreinforced masonry building at 113 and 115 South H St., owned by Life Options, Vocational and Resource Center (LOVARC), was last occupied in 1999.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable since at least 1999 due to its deteriorated state, and would be prohibitively expensive to restore in a safe manner. The property is not retrofitted, has been substantially altered from its original state, and is not eligible for the local, state or National Register of Historic Places.

Demolition of the building, supervised by the general contractor Master Repair Service, Inc., is expected to last about 30 days from the start of the project which began on March 4.

Lompoc City Fire Department Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief Dena Paschke said the safety measure of demolishing the Ruskowski Building is particularly important as Lompoc sits in a hazardous seismic zone which includes the San Andreas fault line.

“In the unfortunate event of an earthquake, great bodily harm including deaths could have occurred in our prominent downtown area,” she said.

“The city of Lompoc is grateful and proud to have a community partner in LOVARC that realized the extent of our posted warning, and took all necessary actions for the safety of our community,” she said.

Once demolition is complete, the vacant property will be available for sale and development.

Businesses in the area remain open, and the city of Lompoc encourages the continued patronage of these businesses.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.