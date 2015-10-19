Demon Queens of High School Reign in Out of the Box Production, ‘Heathers: The Musical’

Advice

The demon queens of high school have decreed it — Heathers: The Musical, produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company, is an energetic descent into the fishbowl ecosystem of high school culture.

A comedic, cult-classic film from the late 1980s, the stage adaptations of Heathers asks perceptive questions, like “What’s your damage?”

Lively performances by a young, impressive cast make Heathers an irreverent exhibition of people at their very worst.

At the top of the Westerberg High School social hierarchy are the Heathers, who rise above it all. Solid Teflon. Nothing touches them.

Best friends Heather Duke, Heather McNamera and Heather Chandler raise Veronica Sawyer — a bookish, monocle-wearing wannabe with forgery skills — to the ranks of demi-goddess with the awesome clout of their social endorsement.

But Heathers is more than a tale of one girl’s sow’s-ear-to-silk-purse transformation. It’s a portrayal of kids so narcissistic and emotionally damaged that they verge on (or achieve) sociopathic behavior.

Veronica’s boyfriend, JD, throws the Westerberg social order into disarray after he impulse-murders Heather Chandler by tricking her into drinking drain cleaner. Veronica forges a suicide note to throw the police off the trail, but the situation spirals further out of control when the high-profile “suicide” turns killing yourself into the next big trend.

Heathers explores the power redistribution that occurs when a leader is deposed and the troubling compulsions associated with herd mentality.

Out of the Box’s mission is to bring contemporary, non-mainstream musicals to Santa Barbara audiences. Feisty and bawdy, Heathers: The Musical's witty dialogue and clever lyrics find humor in both the invented melodrama and the disquieting realities of the American teen experience.

Starring Samantha Eve as Veronica and Katherine Bottoms, Courtney Daniels and Madelyn Adams as the Heathers.

Heathers: The Musical, by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, is directed by Jenny Mercein and runs Nov. 5–​15, 2015, at Center Stage Theater.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or visiting outoftheboxtheatre.org.

— Maggie Yates represents Out of the Box Theatre Company.