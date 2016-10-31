Demystifying the Flu Shot an Important Step in Fighting Off Infection

Each year, more than 200,000 people in the United States are hospitalized for respiratory and heart problems associated with seasonal flu.

The illness also causes 3,000 to 49,000 deaths annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu is a respiratory infection caused by a number of viruses. Most people with the flu get better on their own. But it can be serious. It can cause complications and sometimes even death.

Getting the flu vaccine every year is the best way to lower your chance of getting the flu and spreading it to others.

The flu vaccine causes antibodies to develop in your body about two weeks after you get it. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are in the vaccine.

There are different types of flu shots, including some specifically for people 65 and older. Ask your health-care provider which one is right for you.

“Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season,” said Angeli Mancuso, RN and manager of Employee & Health Safety at Cottage Health. “There are very few contraindications for vaccination now. Even people with severe egg allergies have options.”

Other exceptions are people who have:

» Had reactions to flu shots before

» Guillain-Barré Syndrome

» A fever

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Cottage Health will be providing free flu shots at the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara.