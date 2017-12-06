Denice Fellows Joins Westmont Foundation Board

Santa Barbara resident Denice Fellows has joined the Westmont Foundation Board of Directors, which helps build connections between Westmont and the greater Santa Barbara community.

Fellows, a California native, earned a bachelor’s degree at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before working in Sacramento as a volunteer coordinator for Sutter Health and as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America.

Since moving to Santa Barbara, she has held many positions as a Dos Pueblos High School PTA board member and PTA president, president of the Fremont Elementary School PTA in Glendale, and most recently as a board member on the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

“My hope and dream for Westmont is to see a greater connection between the college and the Santa Barbara community, creating both professional and educational opportunities,” Fellows said.

Fellows' husband Steven Fellows is executive vice president and chief operating officer for Cottage Health.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.