Denise Hinkle Named Director of Development for Family Service Agency

Denise Hinkle has been appointed director of development and communications for Santa Barbara County’s Family Service Agency.

Hinkle's career as a development professional spans more than two decades and a variety of causes, from public television and education to family planning and the environment.

Most recently, her efforts focused on raising funds for Storyteller Children's Center, a preschool for homeless and at-risk children.

She has served as vice president for development with Planned Parenthood, theChannel Islands YMCA and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

She holds a master's degree in business administration from Northern Michigan University and bachelor's degree in business administration from Western Michigan University with an emphasis in marketing.

A resident of the Santa Barbara area since 1986, Hinkle lives with her husband, Don Taylor, and their daughter, Mackenzie, in Mission Canyon.

— Laurel Stein represents the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County.