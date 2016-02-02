Denise Reid of Santa Barbara

Posted on February 2, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Source: Leslie Lund

Denise Reid left this world on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016. She will be missed by so many.

Denise was born on Feb. 5 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter to Jean and Wallace Reid. Denise and her family moved to Torrance, California, at the age of 12.

After graduating from Torrance High School, she eventually found her way to Santa Barbara.

She was the manager at Fashion Barn for several years, prior to a 32-year career with the city of Santa Barbara.

Denise made many lifelong friends during her years in the Police Department, Finance Department, Community Development, Building and Safety and the Parks and Recreation Department.

She was also the Saturday “cheerleader” for the gals at Curves on Patterson Avenue. Denise spent her last five years working with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, managing the Villa La Cumbre senior housing complex where she was very loved by the many seniors living there.

She was a member of the local Elks chapter, always donating her time to others.

She was also a great softball pitcher for over 20 years and highly sought after by both women’s leagues and coed leagues.

She loved football season, with her favorite team always being the Colts until Peyton Manning got traded to Denver. She’s rooting for the Broncos! Let’s hope he wins, what could possibly be the last game of his career, for Denise!

She is survived by her two brothers, Timothy and Kelly, along with her son, Nathan, grandkids, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Feb. 5, at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center at 4:30 p.m.

Please come with your stories and pictures of Denise, along with some food and drink to share.