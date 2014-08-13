Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Dennis Allen Inducted Into Santa Barbara Contractors Hall of Fame

By Karen Feeney for Allen Construction | August 13, 2014 | 4:06 p.m.

Dennis Allen was inducted last month into the Santa Barbara Contractors Association Hall of Fame. (Allen Construction photo)

In honor of his many contributions to the building industry and as a pioneer in green building, the Santa Barbara Contractors Association (SBCA) inducted Dennis Allen into the Contractors’ Hall of Fame at their biennial Construction Awards Banquet on July 28, 2014.

Dennis was extremely honored to receive this distinction. He is the second general contractor inducted into the SBCA’s Hall of Fame; J.W. Bailey was the first in 2012.

Having built one of Santa Barbara’s first passive homes in 1975, Dennis never shied away from trying new ways of building, always keeping to his guiding principle of creating better, healthier, and more energy efficient buildings.

Dennis’ dedication to integrity, green building, and quality workmanship has attracted hundreds of clients and employees with the same values.

The company he founded in 1983, Allen Construction (formerly known as Allen Associates) has completed more Built Green projects than any other contractor in town, including the project with the highest rating, Victoria Garden Mews, a certified Platinum LEED for Homes project and Dennis’s home in downtown Santa Barbara.

Allen Construction also has the distinction of receiving Builder of the Year three times.

In over 30 years, Allen Construction is proud of the strong relationships it has made within the industry and the Santa Barbara community, many of them a result of Dennis’ efforts. As Dennis retires, ownership of the company will now transfer to its employees, with a goal of 100 percent employee ownership by 2016.

In addition to seeing Dennis inducted into the Contractors Hall of Fame, Allen Construction received three additional awards: The Green Residential Construction Award for the Tomeo home on the Santa Barbara Mesa; Best Commercial Remodel/Tenant Improvement for Horny Toad Activewear’s Corporate Office in the Santa Barbara Riviera Business Park; and, Best Project Outside of Santa Barbara County for 3 Palms in Ventura County.

 

