Dennis Forster Joins Rotary Club of Goleta

Rotary Club of Goleta president Mike Pitts and membership chairman David Dart recently welcomed Dennis Forster as a new member of the club.

Forster, a financial adviser with Morgan Stanley, moved to Santa Barbara in 1994 with his family, and quickly immersed himself in the community. He joined Newcomers in 1995, and is a past president. He then then joined the Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club and is past president. While a member of Newcomers, he met Rotarian Don Galloway, who became his sponsor for membership into the Rotary Club of Goleta.

The Rotary Club of Goleta “welcomes” Dennis Forster as its newest member, and looks forward to his future leadership.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets bimonthly at Glen Anne Golf Club’s Frog Bar & Grill Restaurant, 404 Glen Annie Road, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary International and how you can become involved in local and international projects to make this a better world, contact president Mike Pitts at [email protected] or membership chairman David Dart at [email protected]. Guests are welcome!

Click here for more information on Rotary Club of Goleta. Connect with the Rotary Club of Goleta on Facebook.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.