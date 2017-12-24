Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:00 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Astronomy

Dennis Mammana: 2018 Looks to be a Year of Celestial Wonder

The year of celestial wonder begins soon! Click to view larger
The year of celestial wonder begins soon! (Creators.com illustration)
By Dennis Mammana | @dennismammana | December 24, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

I really enjoy the beginning of a new year. It’s always brimming with hope and optimism, as well as endless lists of resolutions we swear we’re going to attack but only work toward for a few days at most.

There is one resolution, however, that can easily carry us through the entire year: keeping watch on the heavens. And believe me — 2018 will be, without question, quite good to sky watchers!

The year begins with a terrific total lunar eclipse on the night of Jan. 30-31, and those in the western North American, Asia and the South Pacific will be in prime viewing position. A second occurs on the night of July 27-28 but will be visible only to sky watchers in Africa and the Middle East.

Three partial solar eclipses occur as well, but the first two will be seen only by penguins in Antarctica and the southern tip of South America, and the third will be visible only in northern China, Mongolia, Russia and Scandinavia.

For the first few months of the year, no planets will appear in our evening sky, but by springtime the brilliant planet Venus will appear in the western sky at dusk. Not only will it shine there all spring and summer but it will also regularly team up with the delicate crescent moon to create spectacles that will get everyone talking and gazing skyward.

Other planets will also join the show in 2018. In early May, the giant planet Jupiter will reach its closest and brightest, and by the end of June, the ringed planet Saturn will also appear.

One additional bright planet, Mars, comes into view during evening hours beginning in late July.

Together, these planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — will provide a great summer of planet-gazing.

Meteor shower fans will be delighted to learn that in 2018, both the Perseid and the Geminid meteor showers will be visible with no moonlight at all.

The Perseids will peak on the night of Aug. 12-13 but begin to show some good activity the Saturday night before.

The prolific and brilliant Geminids are expected to reach their peak on the night of Dec. 14-15. The thick crescent moon will be in the sky during early evening hours but set before midnight so that the post-midnight and pre-dawn hours are dark.

Be sure to schedule your vacation days now, while you’re thinking of it!

And, of course, as we approach the spring equinox of the year, the magical and colorful aurora borealis — the northern lights — will be dancing across the arctic skies. If we’re lucky, they may even descend far enough south for those of us in the Lower 48 to get a rare glimpse.

You might like to join me for some of these remarkable celestial events, or at least follow them from your own home. If so, I hope you’ll check my website and Facebook page to keep up with celestial activities throughout the year. And please feel free to drop me a note if you have any questions.

In the meantime, happy New Year, and get ready for another truly exhilarating year of celestial wonder!

Dennis Mammana is an astronomy writer, author, lecturer and photographer working from under the clear dark skies of the Anza-Borrego Desert in the San Diego County backcountry. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @dennismammana. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 